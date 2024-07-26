Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 26 : After sealing their spot in the final, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on the bowlers for their splendid display with the ball in the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

India outclassed Bangladesh in all facets of the game with an all-round performance, winning the game by 10 wickets. The foundation for India storming into the final of the tournament for the ninth time was laid by an imposing performance by the bowlers.

"Our bowlers did a great job. Whatever we spoke in the team meeting, they did the same. Really proud of the way they are bowling. A lot of pressure on us because we have been dominating Asian cricket. For us, things are simple. We want to go out there and express. We prepare ourselves hard in the nets," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

"Every day, they are coming up with positive approaches. They are coming up with nice ideas. They are giving me confidence. They are always there for the team. (Improvement) Consistency is something which is very important for us," she added.

Making Bangladesh regret their decision to bat after winning the toss, Renuka Singh led the charge with her pace, and Radha Yadav weaved magic with spin, forcing the Sigar Sultana-led side to fold on 80/8.

With the wind coming in aid of Renuka, she rattled Bangadesh's top order in the powerplay. Radha dealt blows to the middle-order to derail Bangladesh's innings.

Both players were clinical in their four-over spells and picked up a three-wicket haul each. Impressed by the dominance imposed by the bowlers in the first innings, Harmanpreet showered praise on the players.

The Indian skipper further admitted that the eyes of the team will be on the second semi-final to see who will be their opponent and make preparations for the final of the Women's Asia Cup accordingly.

"We want to keep doing what we've been doing. We'll watch the game (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan) tonight and see whoever is there and prepare accordingly," Harmanpreet concluded.

India's opponents for the final is yet to be decided. Their arch-rival Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on Friday.

While chasing the paltry target of 81, India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma chased down the target effortlessly with nine overs to spare.

