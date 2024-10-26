"Really special feeling": Latham on New Zealand's historic series win in India

New Delhi [India], October 26 : New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, secured a historic series victory by defeating India by 113 runs in the second Test in Pune. This triumph not only concluded the series decisively but also marked New Zealand's first-ever Test series win on Indian soil, a feat long out of reach for many visiting teams.

Reflecting on the momentous achievement, captain Tom Latham expressed pride and excitement for his team's success.

"Really special feeling," Latham said at the post-match presentation.

"Proud to be in this position. It was a whole team effort and a clear example of everyone contributing. When you come here, you want to put your best foot forward."

Latham emphasised the importance of putting up runs early in the innings, recognising it as the foundation for New Zealand's success. He also praised Mitchell Santner's exceptional bowling performance, which proved pivotal throughout the series.

"Have to mention Mitch Santner. He was fantastic," Latham noted.

"He's been with the squad for a long time, and to finally get a breakthrough and bowl the way he has - credit to him," he added.

The varied and challenging conditions across the two Tests required New Zealand to adapt their approach. Latham commended his team's resilience, saying, "Both surfaces were different, and we had to adapt, which we did very well."

Reflecting on their aggressive play on the third day, which allowed New Zealand to control the game, Latham explained, "The method we played with last night to put ourselves on the front foot was terrific."

"The way GP [Glenn Phillips] played this morning was crucial. We knew India would come out strong," Latham said.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, presented a tough challenge, especially in the final session. However, New Zealand's bowlers remained disciplined and patient, eventually breaking through.

Latham recounted the intensity of the final moments, saying, "Those last two wickets seemed to take forever, but when Tim took that catch, we were thrilled."

This victory underscored a collective team effort, smart tactics, and adaptability, securing New Zealand's place in the record books with a series win in one of the most challenging cricketing environments worldwide.

In the match, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. Half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 off 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 off 105 balls, with five fours and a six) put the Kiwis in a strong position at 197/3, with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) managing some breakthroughs. The wickets began to fall after Conway's dismissal, as Washington Sundar (7/59) dismantled the remaining line-up, bowling New Zealand out for 259.

India faced a modest target to gain a substantial lead. After skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, young players Shubman Gill (30 off 72 balls, with two fours and a six) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30 off 60 balls, with four boundaries) attempted to build a partnership, which ended at 49 runs. Similar to the first innings, the loss of Gill allowed Mitchell Santner to dominate the Indian line-up. Santner (7/53) and Glenn Phillips (2/26) led the Kiwi bowling, skittling India out for just 156, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 38 off 46 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

New Zealand strengthened their position in the second innings. Led by skipper Tom Latham's 86 off 133 balls, with 10 fours, alongside valuable contributions from Phillips (48 off 82 balls, with four fours and two sixes) and Tom Blundell (41 off 83 balls, with three fours), the Kiwis extended their 103-run first innings lead to 358, finally being bowled out for 255 after some tight bowling from the Indian spinners on the third day.

Washington Sundar (4/56) once again spearheaded the bowling, with Jadeja (3/72) and Ashwin (2/97) clearing up the lower order and tail.

Chasing 359, India started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who built a valuable 62-run stand with Gill (23 off 31 balls, with four boundaries). However, after Jaiswal's dismissal for 77 off 65 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, India collapsed against the Kiwi spinners and were bowled out for 245, losing the Test by 113 runs. This defeat also marked India's first home series loss in 12 years.

Santner (6/104) shone again, taking 13 wickets in the match, with Phillips (two wickets) and Ajaz (one wicket) offering support, sealing the victory with two days to spare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor