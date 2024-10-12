New Delhi [India], October 12 : Australia's Test and ODI captain, Pat Cummins, has expressed deep sympathy for teammate Cameron Green, who is currently dealing with back stress fractures. Unlike Cummins, who did not opt for surgery for a similar issue, Green has decided to undergo the prescribed procedure to stabilize his condition.

Cummins acknowledged the challenges faced by the 25-year-old all-rounder, who aspires to excel in both batting and bowling.

"Really sympathetic," Cummins was quoted as saying to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We want him bowling, Cam wants to be bowling, and he has a long career ahead of him. So it's about trying to place Cam the cricketer in the best position he can be to have the career that he's hoping for. He's young, so I'm sure he'll be right in the long run," he added.

Cummins highlighted the inherent risks of fast bowling, acknowledging the injuries that often accompany the pursuit of speed.

"Bowling and trying to bowl fast is unfortunately fraught with injuries. In some ways, the hardest thing is missing cricket and seeing games go by that you could have been part of, but also it can be a pretty lonely way back," Cummins noted.

Reflecting on the rehabilitation process, Cummins noted, "You don't just set the clock and suddenly, you're back. There is a bit of work to get back, rehabbing and building up as well. It's always a challenge."

Understanding Green's predicament, Cummins added, "It looks like Greeny is going to have that situation, which is not uncommon for him unfortunately, so he knows what needs to be done, but that doesn't make it any easier."

Cummins' words underscore the support within the Australian team for Green as he navigates this challenging period in his career, aiming to return stronger and continue contributing as a key player for the team.

