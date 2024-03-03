"Really the difference.....": Australian skipper Cummins on Green's knock after win over NZ

Wellington [New Zealand], March 3 : Following his side's 172-run win over New Zealand in the first Test, Australian skipper Pat Cummins said that the all-rounder Cameron Green's century was the difference between both sides.

Australia's spin wizard Nathan Lyon dashed New Zealand's hopes early in the fourth day by taking ten wickets in the match, helping visitors claim a 172-run victory in the first Test at the Basin Reserve. Australia is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

Speaking in the post-match presentations, Cummins said, "We had our moments. A really good game overall and never felt too far in front on that wicket. A little bit [surprised at the spin and bounce], first of all seeing how green it is. The surface was really bouncy and had some pace. As much bounce as any wicket I have seen for a long time. [On Cameron Green] He was amazing, really the difference in the end. Thought the way he went about it, that intent, but pressure back on the bowlers. Pretty quick turnaround, enjoy this win but pretty chilled."

Coming to the match, NZ was set 369 runs to win the Test. Reduced to 59/3 at once, Kiwis fought back with the help of a fifty from Rachin Ravindra (59 in 105 balls, with eight fours and a six) and his 67-run knock with Daryl Mitchell (38 in 130 balls, with two fours). But Nathan Lyon ran through the middle order and lower order, bundling out Kiwis for just 196 runs. Lyon took 6/65 while Josh Hazlewood got two wickets. Travis Head and Green got a wicket each.

In their second innings, Australia took a 368-run lead and was bundled out for 164. Besides Lyon, who was surprisingly the top-scorer with 41 runs, Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29) and Usman Khawaja (28) posted decent scores.

Glenn Phillips (5/45) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) were also among the wickets.

Australia earlier had a 204-run lead in the first innings, bundling out Kiwis for 179 in their first innings. Kiwis were struggling at 29/5 at one point, but a fighting effort from middle/lower order, Phillips (71 in 70 balls, with 13 fours), Matt Henry (42 in 34 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (33 in 43 balls, with three fours) helped Kiwis give Aussies a fight.

Nathan Lyon (4/43) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc got a wicket each.

Put to bat first after the Kiwis won the toss, Australia was once reeling at 211/7, but a fantastic knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (174* in 275 balls, with 23 fours and five fours) and his 116-run tenth wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood (22) helped Australia score 383.

Henry (5/70) registered a five-wicket haul for Kiwis. William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets for Kiwis.

Green was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance in the game.

