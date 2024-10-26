Records shattered as India suffers defeat to New Zealand in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : India's historic streak of home Test series victories has come to an end as New Zealand secured a remarkable 2-1 series win during their tour in 2024. This series defeat marks a significant low for India, with three losses at home this yeartwo against New Zealand and one against England. This is the third time in history that India has experienced three home defeats in a calendar year, following four losses in 1969 (three to Australia and one to New Zealand) and three losses in 1983 against the West Indies.

This defeat also adds to Rohit Sharma's captaincy woes, as it marks his fourth loss in 15 home Tests, matching the record of Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin, both of whom faced four home defeats in 20 matches. The only Indian captain with a higher number of home losses is MAK Pataudi, who recorded nine defeats in 27 Tests.

Mitchell Santner played a crucial role in New Zealand's victory, taking 13 wickets for 157 runs in the second Test. His performance is now among the best in history, ranking as the third-best match figures for a New Zealand bowler, the third-best for any team against India, and the third-best for any visiting bowler in India. Santner's standout performance was pivotal in New Zealand's success and has solidified his place in the record books.

New Zealand's victory also places them in a select group of visiting teams that have managed to win a Test series in India. Historically, only five teams have achieved this feat, England (five times, last in 2012/13), West Indies (five times, last in 1983/84), Australia (four times, last in 2004/05), Pakistan (1986/87), and South Africa (1999/00). With this series win, New Zealand becomes the latest team to join this elite group.

The loss signifies the end of India's remarkable record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series victories, which stood as the longest such sequence for any team. As Indian cricket faces a period of reflection and adjustment, the team will need to address its shortcomings, particularly in handling spin-friendly conditions, as they prepare for future challenges ahead.

