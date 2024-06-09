Records topple with Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell etching their names in history book

Guyana [West Indies], June 9 : West Indies hammering Uganda in the ongoing T20 World Cup led numerous records toppling at the Providence Stadium.

Akeal Hosein ran rampant in the first seven overs and completed a five-wicket haul. All five batters either got bowled or trapped in front of the stumps. He ended the match with figures of 5/11.

He now has the best bowling figure for the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. He surpassed Samuel Badree's 4/15 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.

Overall, he has the second-best bowling figures for the Caribbean side in the shortest format of cricket.

Obed McCoy, with 6/17 against India in Basseterre, 2022, is at the top of the chart. Keemo Paul features third on the list with 5/15, which came against Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2018.

Hosein's crafty spin, along with relentless efforts from the rest of the bowlers, forced Uganda to bundle out on 39 in 12 overs. This is the joint-lowest total in the history of the competition. They are now level with the Netherlands. The Dutch side bundled out for a score of 39 against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014.

In the first innings, where momentum swung like a pendulum, West Indies managed to put 173/5 on the board.

The target turned out to be a big challenge for Uganda as they lost by a staggering 134 runs. This is the second-biggest win margin in the T20 World Cup history.

Sri Lanka still hold the record for the highest win margin in terms of runs. Their 172-run win over Kenya in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 remains untouched.

The thumping win marked West Indies' sixth-consecutive win in the T20I format. They are just a win away from levelling their best win streak of seven.

Experienced all-rounder Andre Russell's heroics in the final over, played a key role in taking the Caribbean side to an imposing total.

He struck four boundaries in the final over took his score to 30* and overall T20I tally to 1000-run landmark.

West Indies will now face New Zealand in their next clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor