"Remove the rule": Hardik Pandya opens up on 'Mankading'

Hardik Pandya has come up with a no-nonsense verdict about the raging debate about 'mankading', while he also revealed that it would be his own 'mistake' if he was run out while backing up his crease far too much.

We need to stop making a fuss about this (running out at non-striker's end). It is a rule as simple as that. To hell with the spirit of the game," Pandya said the ICC Review Podcast recorded before the start of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

"If it is there, remove the rule, as simple as that. The ones who have problem, good for them, that is fine," he said when asked how he sees changes in rules and tactics," he added. The Indian all-rounder continued, "Personally, I have no problem with it (running out for backing up far at the non-striker's end). If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He (bowler who runs him out) is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that's not a big deal."