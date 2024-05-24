Patna (Bihar)[India], May 24 : Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has confirmed that the renovation of Moin Ul Haq stadium will begin in September this year. The main goal of BCA will be to make it a top-notch stadium.

In March 2024, the BCA secured the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from the Bihar government on a long-term lease. The stadium currently serves as the home ground for the Bihar cricket team and has been the site of nine international matches since its establishment in 1969.

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the agreement papers/MOU will be signed paving the way for the Cricket Complex premises which shall include mainly two cricket grounds of standard size. First shall be the main Stadium and the other one to facilitate Board matches and other matches.

"We will start working on it after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the revamp work for the stadium will begin in September this year. It's a big step for cricket in Bihar and we will plan everything carefully, considering what the stadium needs. We will work to make it a top-notch stadium to make it top-notch as our goal is to make sure the revamp goes smoothly," Rakesh Tiwari said in a statement.

The BCA president also informed that completion of the reconstruction work of the Moin Ul Haq stadium will take around one and half years to get over.

"We anticipate that the construction and revamp process will take approximately one and half year to complete, ensuring that we deliver a modern, state-of-the-art sporting hub for cricket enthusiasts in Bihar," Rakesh Tiwari added.

The Cricket complex premises shall be of the most advanced technology including a clubhouse, corporate boxes and hospitality lounge, BCCI President/Secretary box, members gallery, general gallery/ stand to accommodate 40-50 thousand spectators in the main stadium, Canteens, Hostels and 50- 60 rooms/ suits of five-star standard in the premises.

Meanwhile, young players have been at the forefront in Bihar during the ongoing BCA Senior Super League and Women's Domestic Tournament. Rakesh Tiwari was happy with the way young guns have been showcasing their skills in the domestic tournaments.

"I'm incredibly proud of the growth of cricket in Bihar, and it's heartening to witness the enthusiasm of our young players participating in various inter-district and domestic tournaments. My message to these talented individuals is simple: stay dedicated, hone your skills relentlessly, and always play with passion and integrity," said Rakesh Tiwari.

