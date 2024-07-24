"Represent with Passion": Bishop's message to West Indies team after devastating 241-run defeat

Nottingham [UK], July 24 : Following West Indies' crushing 241 runs loss to England in the second Test, former West Indies (WI) legend Ian Bishop urged the players to not take the final Test at Edgbaston for granted after losing the series, but rather look at it as an opportunity to learn and pick themselves up, especially with South Africa set to tour the Caribbean in August.

Despite a brilliant fightback in first innings led by Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva in the first innings which helped WI secure a 41-run lead over England, they scored 416 runs in first innings, a dramatic collapse in a disastrous final hour led to a crushing 241-run defeat for the West Indies, as they relinquished the Richards-Botham Trophy in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The team's downfall, which came after a promising start, left fans reeling and marked a disheartening conclusion to the match.

The West Indies' chase of a daunting 385-run target began with a sense of optimism, as captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored an aggressive 47 and opening partner Mikyle Louis (17) navigated the challenging new-ball spell from England's seam bowlers with ease. At the end of the first hour, the visitors remained unscathed, reaching 61 without loss, with no hint of the collapse that was to follow.

The West Indies' progress was abruptly haulted when Mikyle Louis nicked the first ball after the drinks interval, off Chris Woakes (2-28), and was smartly caught by the wicket-keeper. This sparked a spectacular implosion, as the visitors lost a staggering 10 wickets for just 82 runs, ultimately being dismissed for a paltry 142. this decisive collapse sealed their fate, as they conceded the Test with a day remaining, slipping 2-0 behind in the three match series.

Bishop emphasized the need for resilience in a crucial message to the team posted by Windies Cricket on X after their recent loss., "If the guys could hear me now, they have to pick themselves up. I know it's hard and I know maybe a lot of the mental energy was drained by their application with the bat in that first inning's magnificent score and they saw the capitulation in the second innings but Edgbaston is important to continue learning."

Bishop rallied the West Indies team after a setback, reminding them to play with pride and passion. With a series against South Africa looming, he urges the team to stay motivated, build confidence, and learn from their experiences.

"The Richard Boltham Trophy goes to England, but then there's a South African series on the back end. So you, one to one, know you represent the people of the West Indies. In every game, you play with pride. And that should be enough to energise you and if that's not enough, you're coming up against South Africa in less than a week or about a week's time later on. And you want to go there with confidence. So there's still a lot to play for a team that's still learning," he added.

South Africa will be touring Caribbean for a two-match series from August 7 onwards.

