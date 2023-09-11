Resilient England beat Kiwis by 79 runs to level series; Livingstone shines with half-century

Southampton [UK], September 11 : A gutsy half-century by Liam Livingstone and deadly spells by pacers Reece Topley and David Willey outclassed Trent Boult's powerplay brilliance as England beat New Zealand by 79 runs in the second ODI at Southampton on Sunday night.

With this win, the four-match series is now levelled 1-1.

Put to bat first by NZ, England was off to a nightmarish start, losing Jonny Bairstow (6), Joe Root (0) and Ben Stokes (1) were out to a returning Boult, who reduced England to 8/3 in 4.2 overs.

Skipper Jos Buttler looked to rebuild the innings with Harry Brook. The match was a 34-over-per-side affair and at the end of a seven-over powerplay, NZ was 28/3. Brook was dismissed by Matt Henry, with a catch from Finn Allen at mid-on for two. England was 28/4 in 7.2 overs.

Moeen Ali joined forces with his captain, playing some delightful cover drivers and hitting a massive slog sweep for six. England reached the 50-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Just when it looked like both had settled down, Mitchell Santner cleaned up Buttler for 30 off 25 balls, consisting of four boundaries. England was 55/5 in 12.2 overs.

Liam Livingstone came to the crease and the duo took England into the three figures by 20.2 overs.

Moeen was dismissed for a well-made 33 off 32 balls, with three fours and a six, after Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch at point off a delivery by skipper Tim Southee. The 48-run stand between Liam-Moeen was over and England was 103/6 in 20.3 overs.

Sam Curran and Livingstone, England's two premier white-ball all-rounders took the responsibility of taking the game deep and pushing England as ahead as possible on the scoreboard.

Livingstone, playing an anchor role unlike his natural game, reached his fifty in 47 balls with six fours. England reached the 150-run mark in 26.2 overs.

Curran-Livingstone brought up their fifty-run stand in just 37 balls. The second powerplay between overs 7 to 27 yielded 126 runs at the loss of three wickets.

England reached the 200-run mark in 32 overs. The century stand between Livingstone and Curran came in just 69 balls.

The 112-run partnership between the duo was broken after Curran's mistimed scoop on a Southee delivery landed in Boult's hands. Curran was gone for 42 off 35 balls, with a four and two sixes. England was 215/7 in 33.2 overs.

England ended their innings at 226/7 in 50 overs, with Livingstone unbeaten at 95 in 78 balls, with nine fours and a six. David Willey (7*) was also unbeaten.

Boult (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Southee (2/65) got two scalps while Henry and Santner got one each.

In the chase of 227, Willey dismissed Finn Allen for a two-ball duck in the first over itself.

Devon Conway and Will Young then helped NZ recover from this early hiccup. At the end of seven overs of the first mandatory powerplay, NZ was 39/1.

But before they could touch 50-runs and end the powerplay, Conway was dismissed for 14 after being caught by wicketkeeper Buttler on a Gus Atkinson ball. NZ was 49/2 in 9 overs. Young was also run out by Willey for 33 off 35 balls with five fours. NZ was 55/3 in 11.1 overs.

Daryl Mitchell joined skipper Tom Latham. With the in-form all-rounder displaying positive intent. NZ looked back on track as they reached the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs.

The 56-run stand between the duo was broken when Latham (19) edged a delivery by Topley into Buttler's hands.

From this point on, the Kiwis never recovered and lost the rest of their wickets quickly, with Mitchell's dismissal for 57 off 52 balls being the biggest prize for Moeen and England. NZ was bundled out for just 147 runs in 26.5 overs.

Topley (3/27) and Willey (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Moeen got two while Atkinson got one.

Livingstone took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

