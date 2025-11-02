New Delhi [India], November 2 : Former Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami heaped praise on India's young wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh after her fiery cameo in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Siliguri played a crucial role down the order, smashing 34 off 24 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, to help India post a competitive total of 298/7 in their 50 overs at Navi Mumbai.

Taking to X, Goswami lauded the youngster, "Richa Ghosh is well on her way to becoming one of the most feared cricketers in world cricket, if she hasn't yet. Special talent!"

https://x.com/shreevats1/status/1984995832379379806

She made history, tying with West Indies star Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Now, Richa is levelled with Dottin and South Africa's Lizelle Lee (12) for joint-most sixes in a women's WC edition. Dottin's 12 sixes came in the 2013 edition, while Lizelle's 12 came in the 2017 edition.

During this tournament, Richa has been extremely prolific in the death overs phase from overs 41-50, scoring the most amount of runs, 185 at the best strike rate of 165.17 amongst all batters.

Richa's debut tournament has been sensational, having made 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a half-century, a knock of 94, which came against South Africa. Her strike rate has been over 133.

