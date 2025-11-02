Richa Ghosh ties with WI's Dottin's, SA's Lizelle for joint-most sixes in single Women's WC edition

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh made history, tying with West Indies star Deandra Dottin for most sixes in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup.

On Sunday, during the ICC Women's WC final against South Africa, Richa played a vital knock of 34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Her knock played a crucial role in pushing the team to the late 290s.

Now, Richa is levelled with Dottin and South Africa's Lizelle Lee (12) for joint-most sixes in a women's WC edition. Dottin's 12 sixes came in the 2013 edition, while Lizelle's 12 came in the 2017 edition.

During this tournament, Richa has been extremely prolific in the death overs phase from overs 41-50, scoring the most amount of runs, 185 at the best strike rate of 165.17 amongst all batters.

Richa's debut tournament has been sensational, having made 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16, with a half-century, a knock of 94, which came against South Africa. Her strike rate has been over 133.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

