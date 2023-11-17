Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth to be on-field umpires for World Cup final between India and Australia

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 : With the blockbuster ICC World Cup 2023 final clash just a couple of days away, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday named Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the high-voltage title clash between India and Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Among other officials for the all-important final on Sunday is Joel Wilson, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney, and match referee Andy Pycroft. All of them were also part of officiating teams in the semi-finals.

The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a brilliant occasion, with the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic squad conducting an air show ahead of the match.

"This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. For Illingworth, too, this will be a second World Cup final appearance, albeit his first as a match official," the ICC said in an official statement.

India previously encountered Australia in their World Cup opener, where Men in Blue came on top of five-time champions, registering a 6-wicket victory.

India breezed through the group stage, finishing first with a total of 18 points after winning all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was by far the best in group play.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. New Zealand posted an impressive 397, partly because of a century from Daryl Mitchell, but fell 70 runs short.

Australia recovered from defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, leaving them in last place on the standings, by winning the next seven matches and qualifying with 14 points.

Pat Cummins' side were small underdogs in their rematch with South Africa in the semi-finals, but the Aussies got off to a flying start, keeping South Africa to 24/4. David Miller's century gave the Proteas hope, but it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would raise their bats in triumph, clinging on for a three-wicket victory.

