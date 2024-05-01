Richie Berrington to lead Scotland's 14-member squad in T20 World Cup 2024

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 1 : Richie Berrington will lead Scotland's 14-member squad in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Cricket Scotland (CS) announced the squad on Wednesday.

As a part of preparation for the T20 World Cup, Scotland will play a tri-series with Netherlands and Ireland.

"The Scots will play four fixtures during the short series in Amstelveen, which will serve as preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup beginning in June," CS said in an official statement.

All three teams are participating in June's T20 World Cup and the tri-series offers a perfect opportunity to fine-tune their squads for the marquee event. Teams have until 25 May to make changes to their squads, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Apart from two players, the team is nearly the same as the one that Scotland used in the Twenty20 International series against the United Arab Emirates. After being hurt during the Twenty20 Internationals, Andrew Umeeda member of the team for the UAE serieswas left off the roster and Charlie Tear, a talented 19-year-old batsman, took his place.

Tear, who made his senior squad debut in March, scored 16 goals in each of the two T20Is he played against the UAE. James Dickinson, a spinner who also made his debut against the UAE and played in just one game, is the second player not on the list.

Throughout the series, Scotland was remarkable. After losing the first game by eight wickets, they bounced back to register back-to-back victories and took the series 2-1.

Scotland T20I squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear and Mark Watt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor