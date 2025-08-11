Darwin [Australia], August 11 : Following his side's loss to Australia in the first T20I, South African batter Ryan Rickelton hailed young pacer Kwena Maphaka, who became the youngest Proteas player with a T20I four-fer, as a "fiery character" and pointed out how exciting the 18-year-old's "white-line fever" on the crease is exciting for South African cricket.

The teen pace sensation's spell was a major highlight for Proteas despite their 17-run loss to Australia in the first T20I at Darwin on Sunday. He kickstarted things off by removing Mitchell Owen's off-stump and reducing Australia to 73/5 even though Tim David (83 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) was fighting relentlessly on the other end. While David appeared to show no remorse irrespective of the bowler, it was Maphaka who got his prized wicket after conceding just 14 runs in 11 balls against him, with six dot balls.

He was also involved in what looked like a verbal exchange with the power-hitter, 10 years his senior, which Ryan pointed out to be on point with his brand of cricket.

"He is quite a fiery character. But he is very relaxed, very quiet in the change room," said Ryan as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"He had a bit of a go at Tim (David) there, but he is very competitive. He backs his ability, which is great. It is cool to see a young guy stand up to Australia in their backyard. It is very promising for South African cricket."

"He is quite a relaxed guy in the change room, but when he crosses that line, he has got a bit of white-line fever, which is quite exciting for us," concluded Rickelton.

It has been a meteoric rise for the young left-armer, who was crowned the 'Player of the Tournament' in 2024 Under 19 World Cup at 17 years of age, taking 21 wickets at an average of 9.71. It earned him an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions, playing two games in the 2024 season.

In his maiden ODI appearance against Pakistan last December, the speed guns were clocking 151 kph with Maphaka steaming in. Two weeks later, he became the youngest Test player for South Africa, at 18 years and 270 days.

Across 13 international games, he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 31.77. In nine T20Is, he has 10 wickets at an average of 28.00, with an economy rate of 8.84. With the pacer set to turn 20 next year, he will be playing a major role in the T20 World Cup next year to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor