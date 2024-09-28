Rickelton, Hendricks fifties guide South Africa to 8-wicket win over Ireland in 1st T20I

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : A dazzling half-century by young wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton and a return-to-form knock by Reeza Hendricks guided South Africa to an eight-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Openers Paul Stirling, the skipper and Ross Adair started things solidly as Lizaad Williams was hit for two fours and a six by Adair in the opening over. But, Wiaan Mulder and Ottneil Baartman made up for it by quickly removing Stirling (2) and Adair (18 in 10 balls, with three fours and a six). Ireland was 26/2 in 2.2 overs.

Harry Tector and Curtis Campher were the fresh pair at the crease. Both started collecting runs aggressively, with Tector hitting two fours against Mulder and Campher hitting three boundaries against Baartman. Ireland reached the 50-run mark in 4.5 overs.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Ireland was 63/2, with Tector (16*) collecting two fours against Lizaad. Bjorn Fortuin, however, helped Proteas make a comeback by removing Tector for 16 in 15 balls, with four boundaries. Lizaad took a fine catch at short third man. Ireland was 64/3 in 6.4 overs.

Campher found a fine partner at the other end in Neil Rock, and both took Ireland to 85/3 in 10 overs, with Campher (20*) and Neil (14*) unbeaten. 100 runs were up for Ireland in 11.3 overs. The 12th and 13th overs bowled by Patrick Kruger and Fortuin proved to be expensive, giving away 15 and 12 runs, respectively. The 59-run partnership was put to an end by Nqaba Peter, who removed Rock for 37 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six. Ireland was 123/4 in 13.3 overs.

Towards the end, George Dockrell (21 in 16 balls, with a four and six) provided some support to Campher, who made 49 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six. Both put on 35-runs for the fifth wicket and Ireland finished at 171/8 in 20 overs.

Kruger (4/27) was the top wicket-taker for South Africa, picking up some wickets in death overs.

In the run-chase of 172 runs, the Proteas were off to a fine start as openers Rickelton and Hendricks bullied the Irish with some ruthless hitting, including three fours off Mark Adair's bowling by Hendricks in the fourth over.

Keeping the run-rate way above par, SA reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs and ended the first six overs at 58/0, with Rickelton (33*) and Hendricks (21*).

Runs kept piling up as Proteas were 97/0 in 10 overs, with Rickelton (56*) and Hendricks (34*). The left-handed Rickelton had reached the fifty-run mark in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

SA reached the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs. Hendricks reached his fifty in 31 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Craig Young ended the 136-run stand, dismissing Hendricks for 51 in 33 balls in the 13th over. Rickelton also lost his wicket to Adair for 76 in 48 balls, with three fours and six sixes. SA was 138/2 in 13.5 overs.

This cakewalk of a run-chase was finished easily by Matthew Breetzke (19*) and skipper Aiden Markram (17*) as some boundaries pushed Proteas to the finishing line with 14 balls left.

Rickelton took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty.

