Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Ricky Ponting has been named the new head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) starting from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, following his departure from Delhi Capitals two months ago, ending a seven-year stint with the franchise.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ponting has inked a multi-year deal with Punjab Kings, a team known for its diverse ownership.

Ponting is expected to have significant control over the coaching staff, with decisions pending on the future of last season's coaches: Trevor Bayliss (head coach), Sanjay Bangar (head of cricket development), Charl Langeveldt (fast-bowling coach), and Sunil Joshi (spin-bowling coach).

Ponting becomes the third head coach in four seasons for Punjab Kings, who finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season.

The team has not made the playoffs since 2014, when they were runners-up. One of Ponting's initial tasks will be to identify players for retention ahead of the next season, pending the finalization of IPL's retention rules.

Key performers for Punjab last season included Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap for the second time, and the uncapped Indian players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.

The squad also features notable talents like left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, and a strong contingent of overseas players, including England's Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, and South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

With the recent retirement of Shikhar Dhawan, identifying a new captain will also be a priority for Ponting and the team management.

Ponting's IPL journey began as a player with Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural 2008 season. He later joined Mumbai Indians, where he relinquished the captaincy mid-season in 2013, allowing Rohit Sharma to take over and lead the team to their first title that year. Ponting continued in an advisory role in 2014 and served as head coach in 2015 and 2016.

In 2018, Ponting took over as head coach of Delhi Capitals, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021, including their maiden final in 2020.

After his tenure with Delhi Capitals ended in July 2024, Ponting led Washington Freedom to a title-winning campaign.

