Right-arm seamer Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Right-arm pacer Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan's 15-member side for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, as announced on Sunday.

Twenty-two-year-old Fatima Sana takes over from Nida Dar, who is a part of the squad named for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The decision was unanimously made by the Women's National Selection Committee of Pakistan, as per the release by the ICC.

Fatima is a bowling all-rounder with 31 T20I wickets at an average of 30.09. She also has 215 runs in the format at a strike rate of just over 100.

She has previously led Pakistan's emerging and domestic sides. She also captained Pakistan women to a famous ODI win against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023.

The 'Women in Green' have made just one change to the squad that featured in the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup. Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who was a part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, makes a comeback in place of wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi, who will travel to UAE as a reserve player.

Pakistan have been clubbed with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A of the tournament, as per the ICC.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani.

