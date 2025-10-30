"Right up there": SA captain Wolvaardt ranks her memorable 169; reveals wasn't sure about 320-run target

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 30 : South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt described her flamboyant 169 as "unreal", a performance that came straight out of a kid's dream to score a ton in the showpiece tournament following their Women's World Cup semi-final 125-run win over England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Wolvaardt delivered a statement with her bat, walloping 169 off 143 deliveries, laced with 20 boundaries and four towering maximums to put South Africa in command. Her opening compatriot, Tazmin Brits, played the second fiddle with 45(65), topped up by Marizanne Kapp's 42 off 33, which lifted South Africa to a daunting 319/7. With the ball, Kapp returned with figures of 5/20 in her seven-over spell to derail England's chase and punch South Africa's ticket to the final.

"It still feels a bit unreal. I think that's sort of the thing that you dream about as a kid, scoring 100 in a World Cup, knockout game as well. Very special day, and I'm so glad we won in the end. We knew the start would be crucial. I think Taz (Brits) and I have been really strong at the top of the order, and we've done well at the top. We've sort of picked up the rest of the line-up, so really happy we were able to get that partnership up front. We did end up in front quite early. It was a decent wicket, so we just wanted to keep going. Really nice that we got to a big score because it was a pretty flat wicket out there," Wolvaardt said in the post-match presentation after being adjudged the Player of the Match.

Wolvaardt brought up her ton in 115 balls in the 40th over but restrained herself from going all guns blazing with half of the South African side back in the dugout. To up the ante, she opened her arms in the 44th over, hammering a six and topping it up with a four off her England counterpart Nat Sciver-Brunt. She continued to hammer four and six before unleashing a whirlwind in the 47th during Linsey Smith's over.

She smoked the ball into the stands for a six to bring up her 150 and followed it up with three consecutive fours to clear South Africa's way to a 300-plus score. She eventually perished against Lauren Bell while trying to clear the boundary rope and was praised by England players on her way back to the dressing room. For the 26-year-old captain, the knock certainly stands "right up there".

"I think in the back of my mind, I know I had better shots (talking about the leg-side big hits towards the end), but I was really just wanting to get to the 40th over. I think that was really my goal today, to sort of hold things together and get to the 40th to let Nadine, Annerie, and Chloe really work for those last 10. I thought, while I'm there, I might as well try and swing. So yeah, happy to go a few of those leg side boundaries. Maybe needed a bit earlier. Probably has to be the top (ranking her knock), I think, just the context of the game, World Cup semi-final. Winning the game against a very strong side, a very strong bowling attack. Yeah, I think it's right up there," she added.

Despite crossing the 300-run mark, Wolvaardt was unsure whether the total would be enough to hold off England. Wolvaardt's concern stemmed from the flat strip, but her bowlers stood up to the task and forced England to pack their bags on 194 in 42.3 overs.

"I wasn't sure if 320 would be enough - the pitch looked pretty flat at the end - but credit to our bowlers for the way they stepped up. It was amazing. It really was a game of partnerships. Taz and I started well, then when we lost a couple of quick wickets, Kappie came in and took all the pressure off me. I went through a bit of a dip, but she just kept going. Knowing we still had power hitters waiting in the sheds, I just thought - it's time to swing. Sort of get out or hit boundaries. Thankfully, it came off," she said.

"No. I think they were 0-2 and 1-3 or something. I definitely didn't expect that. (Smiles) Kappie was phenomenal - a five-wicket haul in a semi-final is something special. Even then, we knew they had quality batters, so we couldn't relax. I think for as long as Nat was there, it really looked like it could go either way. But once that early momentum came, we just kept pushing," she added.

Kapp was the prime architect behind England's downfall with the bat. She made early inroads and returned to break the promising 107-run partnership between Alice Capsey and Sciver-Brunt to clear South Africa's way to victory.

"So special (Kapp). I think throughout the tournament, she's really sort of been finding her way with the ball. She's been building throughout the tournament, and tonight it all came together. That first wicket she took - perfect delivery. And with the bat, she's such a reliable presence. She's honestly a two-in-one player, and having that experience in the team is priceless. It's incredible. We're a group that's worked so hard for this. In this format, especially, where you play everyone, it feels like a really fair test. We've played consistent cricket all tournament, and I'm so proud that we're now in another final," she said.

South Africa will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final clash between defending champions Australia and hosts India on Thursday. Wolvaardt is assured that they will be ready for any side that arrives in the final on Sunday.

"Whoever it is, it's going to be a great occasion. Whether it's a packed home crowd for India or facing the world champions, Australia, we'll be ready. We'll celebrate tonight - just a little - then go back to the drawing board tomorrow," she concluded.

