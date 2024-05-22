Riley Meredith signs with Somerset for Blast campaign

London [UK], May 22 : Somerset County Cricket Club on Wednesday announced the signing of Australia fast bowler Riley Meredith for their Vitality Blast campaign.

The pacer will be available until at least the quarter-final stage of the competition.

"The Australian international and Tasmania fast bowler will join the Club ahead of our opening Vitality Blast fixture and will be available until at least the quarter-final stage of the competition. He will also be available for selection during the One Day Cup group stages plus a managed number of Vitality County Championship matches during that period," Somerset said in a statement.

The 27-year-old has featured in five IT20s for his country, taking eight wickets at an average of 23.50 and has also represented Australia in ODI cricket. In total, Riley has played 91 T20 matches and taken 114 wickets at an average of 25.42 with a best of four for 21.

"The Tasmanian has a good deal of global white-ball cricket experience having represented Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the IPL, and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash," the statement said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in English conditions and I can't wait to get started. Somerset are one of the biggest names in the English domestic game and I'm excited to be able to play a part in their journey this year," Riley said of joining the team, according to Somerset.

"Somerset are the current Vitality Blast champions and I'll be doing everything I can to help them retain the title," he added.

"We are extremely pleased to have been able to sign a cricketer of Riley's ability and experience. He bowls with real pace and skill and will add further experience and a different dimension to our bowling attack," Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said.

"He is driven to achieve further international and high-profile global franchise recognition, and we look forward to him playing a key role for us this summer," he added.

