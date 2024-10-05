Rinku Singh reveals special story behind his new 'God's Plan' tattoo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 : India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh on Saturday revealed the special story behind his new 'God's Plan' tattoo and said that his consecutive five sixes against the Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed his life.

Rinku has been added to India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The three-match T20I series will start from Sunday, with the first T20I in Gwalior. The next two T20Is will take place on October 9 and 12 in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle to share the clip, where Rinku said that the main aspect of his new tattoo is the representation of the five sixes that he smashed during the IPL 2023.

"I keep saying 'God's Plan.' I designed my tattoo based on that. It's been a few weeks since I got it. The words 'God's Plan' are written inside a circle, which symbolizes the sun. The main aspect of the tattoo is the representation of the five sixes I hit in the IPL. It changed my life, so I thought I would include them in the tattoo," Rinku said.

When you hear 𝗚𝗼𝗱'𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 in cricket, you know it's about Rinku Singh 😎 He's got a new tattoo about it and there's more to that special story! 🎨 #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @rinkusingh235 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/GQYbkJzBpN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2024

It was against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal to whom Rinku displayed a stunning performance and smashed five back-to-back sixes which helped the Kolkata-based franchise clinch a crucial win in the 2023 season of the T20 tournament.

India recently completed their 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at home. In the Kanpur Test, Team India missed two days of action due to rain and wet outfield after Bangladesh ended the first day at 107/3 in the first innings.

When Bangladesh started day four with the same score, the match looked heading towards a draw with two days left and only the first innings being played. But Bangladesh was first skittled out for 233 and then India got some quickfire runs, posting 285/9 and taking two Bangladesh wickets at the end of day four. On the next day, India bundled out Bangladesh for 146 and were leading by 94 runs. They got a target of 95 runs and chased it down easily.

India's T20I squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

