Rinku Singh, Yuvraj Singh extend birthday wishes to Shahrukh Khan

New Delhi [India], November 2 : On the occasion of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's 59th birthday, Kolkata Knight Riders star batter Rinku Singh and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expressed their good wishes.

Rinku Singh took to Instagram to convey a heartfelt message to Shahrukh Khan, expressing his admiration and love for the iconic actor. His post read: "Aapko inse pyaar hoga, mujhe toh mohabbat hain. Janamdivas ki shubhkamnaye @iamsrk sir. Puri duniya mein pyaar aur khushi hamesha baatne ke liye bohot bohot dhanyawaad. Love you sir"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB3EuLDhTry/?igsh=M2c0bWxsbGY5ZDM0&img_index=1

Rinku has been retained for Rs 13 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Varun, Sunil, and Russell were retained for Rs 12 crore each. Harshit and Ramandeep were signed under the uncapped player category for Rs 4 crore each.

Indian batter Rinku Singh played 14 matches for KKR in IPL 2024, scoring 168 runs at a strike rate of 148.67.

In IPL 2024, KKR secured their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Iyer, who led the Knights in the 17th season, has not been retained.

Shahrukh Khan's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. Fondly referred to as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's ascent to fame began in New Delhi, where he first gained attention in 1989 with the TV series 'Fauji'.

His film career skyrocketed with hits like 'Deewana', 'Darr', and 'Baazigar', but it was 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that truly cemented his status as a superstar. After a long break, Khan in 2023 made a powerful comeback with blockbusters like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', reaffirming his title as the King of Bollywood.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Yuvraj Singh, another admirer of the superstar, shared a story on his Instagram handle, sending his birthday greetings:

"Happy Birthday to the Badshah of the silver screen. May you keep ruling hearts and spreading magic. Lots of love!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor