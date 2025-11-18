Rinku's 98, Shami's double-strike, Abid Mushtaq's four-wicket haul headline Ranji Trophy Day 3 action

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Rinku Singh's unbeaten 98, Mohammed Shami's double strike and Abid Mushtaq's four-wicket haul were the highlights of Day 3 of the fifth round in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025.

In Coimbatore, UP batter Rinku Singh slammed an unbeaten 98 in 156 balls, slamming nine boundaries and three sixes, to put his side in a good stead to overcome Tamil Nadu's lead in the Elite Group A match.

UP ended Day 3 on 339-6, trailing Tamil Nadu by 116 runs. Along with Rinku, Shivam Sharma (18*) is on the crease as both batters will look to grow their partnership on Day 4, which currently stands at 44. Contributions from opener Abhishek Goswami (79), Shivam Mavi (54) and Aryan Juyal (43) also helped the visitors reach in excess of 300.

Rinku will not only look to bring up his century on Day 4 but will want to make a big hundred to get his team a lead over the opposition.

Earlier in the match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and batted first and scored 455-10, with help of centuries from Baba Indrajith (149) and Andre Siddarth (121).

In Kalyani, Mohammed Shami's double-strike helped Bengal reduce Assam to 98-3, who are trailing by 144 runs. Shami, who grabbed a three-wicket haul in Assam's first innings of the match, got opener Rishav Das out for a nought on the very second ball of the innings. He then claimed his second wicket of the day when he got rid of Swarupam Purkayastha.

Assam, however, recovered from early jolts with Denish Das (63*) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (30*) on the crease as the visitors ended Day 3 on 98-3. Earlier in the match, Assam scored 200 in their first innings and Bengal responded with 442 with help of Shahbaz Ahmed's 101 and fifties from Sumanta Gupta, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shakir H Gandhi.

In Jammu, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq's four-wicket haul helped the home side reduce Hyderabad at 169-7 in the fourth inning of the match. With Hyderabad needing 303 runs more to win, Mushtaq will look to bag a five-for and help Jammu get their third win of the season.

