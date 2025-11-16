"Rise of Washington Sundar is why we let go Sherfane...": GT assistant coach on trading WI batter to MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach and former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said that the rise of Washington Sundar contributed to them trading West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The IPL on Thursday announced that MI acquired Rutherford for a price tag of Rs 2.6 crore from GT after a successful trade. The announcement came hours after the Hardik Pandya-led side announced the arrival of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Last season for GT, Sherfane contributed 291 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings, averaging 32.33 and striking at a rate of over 157, with a best score of 46. He was a massive part of GT's middle-order after the top-order stars Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill, and England batter Jos Buttler.

Speaking on JioStar's programme, 'Retention Special', Parthiv said, "The kind of squad we had built, it is very important for us to make sure that we keep that continuity going. And that is exactly what we tried to do. I thought we had built a solid squad last year in the auction. Unfortunately, we were unable to go all the way. I think that is the reason why we have not let go of many players. Yes, but you still want to keep space for a few young players to emerge or for a few newcomers to join. And that is the reason why we've let go of Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, who again have not played too much of cricket after the IPL finished. The rise of Washington Sundar in the last year, I think that is something which we also thought about it and that is the reason why we have let go of Sherfane Rutherford."

Last season, Sundar played six games for GT, picking two wickets and scoring 133 runs in five innings at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of over 166, with a best score of 49, including a 48-run knock at a strike rate of 200 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the playoffs. In Indian colours recently, the all-rounder played a fiery 49* against Australia during a run-chase of 187 runs in the third T20I of the series.

With over 350 runs at an average of 40-plus, including his maiden Test ton, Washington has emerged as a reliable batter in Tests as well, scoring 284 runs in eight innings, including a century and fifty during the tour of England, which ended with a 2-2 draw. Also, during the ongoing series against South Africa for the Kolkata Test, he has come out to bat at number three.

The 2022 champions, the Gujarat Titans, finished in the playoffs last season. The team will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of Rs 12.9 crore, and they will have the opportunity to fill five spots in the squad, including four foreign player slots. With an exciting lineup already in place, the franchise aims to continue its legacy and challenge for another strong title.

List of retained players: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

Released players: Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka and Mahipal Lomror.

