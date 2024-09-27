"Rishab Pant has a different style of captaincy": Manoj Tiwary

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 27 : Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiway heaped praise on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, saying that he has a different style of doing it.

Pant made his return to the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2024, when he was added in the squad for the extravagant tournament. The 26-year-old played eight matches in the T20 World Cup 2024, and scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 127.61.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning. The India wicketkeeper-batter slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

The 38-year-old asserted that Pant has a different style of captaincy but still there are more chances of Gill becoming the national side's next captain.

"The person who is coming up as a leader, that person should only lead the side. Recently, we saw Shubman Gill was given the captaincy in many series. This shows that BCCI is backing him but India have Rishabh Pant as well. Pant has a different style of captaincy. So these people are in contention to lead the team next, out of which Gill has more chances than Pant," Tiwary said while speaking to ANI.

The wicketkeeper-batter's first cricket tournament after coming back from injury was Indian Premier League 2024 Pant where he was one of the main highlights as he returned to cricket after 14 months of recovery following his horrific car accident in December 2022. In the IPL 2024, Pant appeared in 13 matches and scored 446 runs.

The India wicketkeeper-batter made his return to Test cricket in the two-match long-format series against Bangladesh after his life-threatening road accident back in 2022-end.

