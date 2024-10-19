Rishabh Pant gets out at 99 in Bengaluru Test against NZ, overall 7th 90s score in Tests

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 : Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Saturday was unlucky to get dismissed at 99 runs against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test and became the third India batter with the most dismissals in the 90s in the long format.

During India's second inning in Bengaluru, Pant scored 99 runs from 105 balls at a strike rate of 94.29. He smashed 9 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease. The 27-year-old was unlucky to miss his century by just one run.

The left-handed batter was dismissed in the 89th over when William ORourke removed him from the crease.

Presently, Pant has been dismissed seven times in the 90s in Tests for India. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot on the chart with 10 dismissals in the 90s. Rahul Dravid stands in second place with 9 dismissals in the 90s in the long format. MS Dhoni holds the fifth spot in the chart with five dismissals.

Pant and MS Dhoni are the only keepers to have been dismissed in the 90s on five or more occasions in Tests.

Sarfaraz Khan's exceptional 150 runs and Rishabh Pant's 99 guided India to 438 with the loss of six wickets at the end of session two on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

The second session on Day 4 of the three-match series resumed with India at 344/3, with Sarfaraz and Pant unbeaten with scores of 125(154) and 53(56), respectively. With the deficit now reduced to just 12 runs.

Both the batters brought up the 350-run mark to the side in the 72nd over. In the 73rd over, the hosts took the lead over the Blackcaps. Four overs later, both the batters completed their 150-run partnership.

Sarfaraz touched the 150-run mark in the 84th over as he took a single on the bowling of right-arm seamer Matt Henry with the help of 18 fours and three sixes in his innings. In the next over, he was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 150 runs. Following the dismissal of Sarfaraz, experienced campaigner KL Rahul came in the middle to bat along with Pant. Later, Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat. Rahul and Jadeja put on a partnership of five runs before Rahul was dismissed at the stroke of tea after scoring 12 runs with two fours.

