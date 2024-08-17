Rishabh Pant hits form in Delhi Premier League, gets felicitated for T20 WC heroics

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Star India and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hit form at the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) debut, representing Purani Dilli 6 in a match against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In the tournament opener, Pant, captaining his side, scored 35 in 32 balls, a cautious knock when compared to his hard-hitting, stroke-heavy gameplay. His knock consisted of four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of just over 109.

Before the match, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla for his fine performances in India's ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

Rishabh Pant received a grand welcome at the Delhi Premier League. DDCA President Mr. Rohan Jaitley and BCCI Vice President Mr. Rajeev Shukla honored Rishabh Pant for his ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

In eight innings of the competition, Pant scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42, with the best score of 42. In testing conditions of the Nassau County Stadium in the USA, Pant played some of the tournament's finest, useful knocks by an Indian player. He was also electric behind the stumps, taking 13 catches and doing a stumping to finish with 14 dismissals, most by a keeper in a single T20 WC.

The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 was officially declared open after a glitzy opening ceremony held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The event was a grand affair, with music sensation Badshah and actress Sonam Bajwa stealing the limelight and keeping the crowd glued to their seats. The opening gala was attended by DDCA's top management, franchise team owners, players, and staff from all participating men's and women's teams.

The Delhi Premier League T20, scheduled between August 17 and September 8, 2024, will feature 40 matches33 in the men's category and 7 in the women'sspread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia.

