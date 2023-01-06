Rishabh Pant likely to miss 2023 World Cup - Reports

Rishabh Pant has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after being airlifted from Dehradun earlier today, for immediate intervention on one of the two ligament tears in his knee. He was examined by doctors upon reaching the Mumbai hospital on Wednesday evening, and was in a stable condition.

However according to a InsideSport report, doctors at the Kokilaben hospital feel Pant will need minimum 8-9 months to make a comeback on the field. This means, not only he will miss IPL 2023 but is also set to miss Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World CUP in October. team of doctors under Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala (Director of Sports Orthopeadics at Kokilaben hospital) examined Pant on Thursday morning. The sources told InsideSport that they feel ‘no MRI or surgery can be done’ until swelling doesn’t subside. The specialists at the hospital believes that Pant has severe ligament tear and it will take minimum 8-9 months for him to completely get back to normal training routine.

At this stage extent of tear is not known. A clearer picture can only come in next 3-4 days. But the doctors at the hospital feels Pant’s ligament tear is of severe nature. The kind of workload a wicketkeeper has to go through makes us feel Pant can comeback to competitive cricket only after 6-9 months”, said a source close to BCCI’s medical team.We will be taking care of him in best possible manner. But at this stage any kind of comment on extent of his injury would be mere speculation. Let doctors do their thorough procedures & observations. Post that we can give any statement on status of his injury”, informed IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal to InsideSport on Thursday evening. The BCCI has airlifted Pant to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Wednesday. After reports of Doctors at Hospital, BCCI will decided whether Pant will have to be operated in India or will be taken to London for surgery.