New Delhi [India], March 14 : After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a nod to Rishabh Pant to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Delhi Capitals (DC), the wicketkeeper batter opened up on his recovery process and said that he used to get "frustrated" more often.

The India wicketkeeper batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022.

In a chat with BCCI, Pant said that he cheered small things during his recovery process. The 26-year-old added that when first started walking without crutches, it was his "highest times" while recovering.

He further added that when one starts cheering on small things, it becomes easier for them to pass through the difficult times.

"2-3 months is still okay because the time passes away. But in this long injury, I used to get frustrated more often. It depends on you whether you want to be happy or sad, but you have to work in the end. There are a few small parts in life, like when I started walking without crutches slowly that was one of my highest times during my recovery process from my side. Then started slowly jogging, that was another high for me. Then started a little batting and wicket keeping, that was another high. I think I took joy in everything, it was not like I was looking for just one thing. Because if you don't enjoy whatever you're doing, then things get to be difficult for you to come out of. So, I tried to have joy in each thing," Pant said.

The India wicketkeeper batter also appreciated the people who have helped him while recovering.

"Physical or mental part, still you can manage it personally. But at the same time to make it happen, you need so many people around you. They have put in a lot of effort, so I appreciate that part too. When people are helping you around, you should appreciate them also," he added.

The Greatest Comeback Story. In Part 1 of the #MiracleMan, we chronicle the tireless efforts of the resilient medical team that made @RishabhPant17's remarkable return to cricket possible. As Rishabh defies the odds in the face of adversity, the men behind the scenes unveil their infallible plan," BCCI wrote on their official social media handles while sharing the video.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI gave a major update on Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He even missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

