Rishabh Pant Returns as India’s Test Squad for South Africa Series Announced

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named the 15-member squad for India’s upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returns to the Test team after missing the West Indies series due to a fractured foot sustained during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has also been named vice-captain for the series.

Pant recently led India A in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. He scored a match-defining 90 off 113 balls in the second innings to guide the team to a three-wicket victory.

Pacer Akash Deep also returns to the squad after missing the two Tests against the West Indies because of injury. Mohammed Shami, who performed well in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, has not been included in the squad.

The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18. The second match will take place in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.

India Test squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.