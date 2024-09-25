Rishabh Pant returns to ICC Test rankings in his first series after accident, placed sixth

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Rishabh Pant returned to the international Tests in the Bangladesh series post his recovery after a serious car accident and immediately stamped his class. His brisk scores in India's first match of the series, including a century in the second innings, has brought him back to ICC Test rankings and he is in sixth position.

The top 10 rankings in Tests released by ICC in Tests and ODIs saw ups and downs after some intense international cricket action.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (751) has moved to fifth rankings, also helped by half-century in the first innings of the Bangladesh match. Pant is behind him at 731 rating points.

Rohit Sharma has retained his spot in top 10 ten batters but has moved five places down with his single-digit scores in the first Test of two-match Bangladesh series.

In terms of Test bowling rankings, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya solidified his reputation as one of the game's best spinners, moving five spots to eighth ranking after a nine-wicket haul against New Zealand in the Galle Test.

Jayasuriya (743) is now the highest-ranked Sri Lankan player in ICC Test rankings and Asitha Fernando is placed 13th.

Kamindu Mendis, who moved up three spots to 16th in the Test batting rankings and Dhananjaya de Silva, who climbed five spots to 18th on the Test all-rounder Rankings (168) made noticeable improvement in rankings for Sri Lanka.

In ODIs, young Afghan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz moved 10 spots to eighth position as he hit his seventh century in the format before his 23rd birthday.

This is the first time an Afghanistan batter has reached the top 10 positions of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Ranking.

The previous best performer for the country in the ODI rankings was Ibrahim Zadran, who had reached the 12th rank.

The youngster edged past Travis Head, who moved seven spots to ninth (684), in large part due to his 154* (129) in the first of five ODIs against rivals England.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan joined Rahmanullah in the top rankings, moving eight spots to third (668) in the ODI bowling rankings. He claimed seven wickets across the team's two victories against South Africa in UAE. .

The contributions of the pair helped Afghanistan to an ODI series win over the Proteas, their first against a top five-ranked opposition in their history.

