Rishabh Pant reveals PM Modi's words helped him stay calm mentally during recovery phase

New Delhi [India], July 5 : India's dynamic wicketkeeper batter Rishab Pant revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouraging words during his recovery period helped him stay mentally calm.

Pant endured multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He was out of action for more than 16 months and returned to competitive cricket to lead Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

He was selected for India's T20 World Cup squad after his dazzling performances in the cash-rich league. Pant racked up 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55.

During his recovery, Pant kept regularly posting an update on his social media handle about his recovery. He has previously revealed the difficulties that he faced during his recovery phase.

But he overcame the challenges that he encountered and played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph.

"1.5 years ago, I had an accident, so I was going through a very difficult phase. I remember that very well because your call came to my mother and my mother told me that you had said that there was no problem, then I became a little calm, mentally. After that, during recovery, I used to hear from people whether I would ever be able to play cricket or not. They used to say that I could bat, but wicketkeeping would be difficult. So, for the last 1.5 years, I was thinking that I should come back to the field and do better than what I was doing. I wanted to prove myself by coming back to international cricket and helping India win," Pant said during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday in New Delhi.

PM Modi recalled the conversation he had with Pant's mother, Saroj, and was surprised to see her confidence.

"During your recovery, I talked to your mother, and I got the doctor's opinions as well. I was surprised to see your mother's confidence. It felt like she was giving me assurance. So a person who has a mother like you can never fail, and you proved it right," PM Modi said.

Pant was the third-highest run-getter for India in their T20 World Cup triumph. He amassed 171 runs at an average of 24.42 in eight matches and also contributed with his skills behind the stumps. His influential performances helped India end their 13-year-long ICC World Cup drought.

