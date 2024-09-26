Rishabh Pant rubbishes rumours of him joining RCB in IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant opened up on rumours of him being linked to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and said that it's "fake news".

Pant was one of the main highlights of the 17th edition of the IPL, as he returned to cricket after 14 months of recovery following his horrific car accident in December 2022. In the IPL 2024, Pant appeared in 13 matches and scored 446 runs.

However, the Delhi-based franchise finished in the sixth spot with seven wins, seven losses, and 14 points and failed to move to the playoffs.

Taking to his official X handle, Pant slammed one of the fan pages for spreading fake news of him linking up with the Bengaluru-based franchise for the upcoming season of the IPL. The Indian cricketer also asked the fan page not to create an "untrustworthy environment" on the social media.

"Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don't create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It's not the first time and won't be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it's becoming worst . Rest it's upto you guys . It's wasn't just for you it's for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc," Pant wrote on X while replying to one of the fan pages.

https://x.com/RishabhPant17/status/1839253135581200470

Pant made his return to the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2024, when he was added in the squad for the extravagant tournament. The 26-year-old played eight matches in the T20 World Cup 2024, and scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 127.61.

The India wicketkeeper-batter made his return to Test cricket in the two-match long-format series against Bangladesh after his life-threatening road accident back in 2022-end.

Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second inning. The 26-year-old slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. His knock came to an end after Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed him in the 56th over of India's second inning.

He is likely to be added to India's playing eleven for the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, which will be starting from Friday.

