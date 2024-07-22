Rishabh Pant shares special message for India athletes ahead of Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 22 : India's star wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant, extended his wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Indian contingent, which features 117 athletes, will be eying their best-ever medal haul in Paris, which will begin on July 26.

Ahead of the Summer Games, the T20 World Cup champion shared a video message on his social media post for the athletes and captioned it, "May the tricolour fly high at Paris. Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024."

"Hello India, let's come together and support our Indian Olympic athletes who've been working tirelessly throughout the years to make our country proud. Let's show our appreciation for their hard work as they shine on the biggest stage of the world," Pant said in the video message.

India achieved their best-ever medal tally in the Tokyo edition by clinching seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also come out in support of Indian athletes by providing financial support to the Indian Olympic Association.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced last Sunday that the board will be supporting India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent by providing Rs 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign.

Shah took to X to announce the decision and also wished the Indian contingent luck.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind! @Media_SAI || @WeAreTeamIndia || @Olympics || #Paris2024Olympics," tweeted Shah.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India's 117 athletes will compete across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics.

