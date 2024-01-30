Rishabh Pant sweats it out in gym as he looks to regain fitness ahead of IPL

New Delhi [India], January 30 : India batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday provided an injury update as he looks to regain fitness ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-handed wicketkeeper posted a story of him on Instagram, sweating it out in the gym, as he looks to make his first appearance on the field of cricket since December 2022.

Pant has been sidelined since a vehicle accident at the end of 2022, but the wicketkeeper batter is slowly regaining his fitness and is expected to return to the pitch this year.

The first hint of his return to IPL came back in November when he attended a Delhi Capitals camp in Kolkata, attended by senior support staff of the team including Sourav Ganguly (director of cricket), Ricky Ponting (head coach), and Pravin Amre (assistant coach). Subsequently, Pant took part in the discussions about the retention and release of players ahead of the auction.

Pant was also present in Dubai for the mini-auction of the latest edition of the IPL. During the event, he talked about his recovery.

"I think [I am] much better [compared to] what I was doing a few months ago. Still on recovery to 100 per cent, but hopefully, in a few months I will be able to do that. It has been really amazing because whenever we are playing, we feel no one loves us. After all, there is always pressure and so many things. Yes, it is a hard time but I came to know people love us, respect us and the kind of appreciation and concern people have shown over a while because of my injury," Pant said in a video posted by his franchise on social media.

Pant also said that the love of fans and supporters means a lot to him as he continues to go towards 100 per cent fitness.

"It was heartfelt - crazy for me - because it means a lot as an individual when you are going through a very rough time. It is not only physical [recovery], it is mentally also and if your supporters and the people support you and love you, it means a lot, and it really helps in recovery," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter also expressed that he was "lucky to be alive" following the accident.

"The kind of accident I had, [I am] lucky to be alive," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), last July provided a fitness update on the batter in a statement which stated that he had "commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets" and had made "significant progress in his rehabilitation."

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

