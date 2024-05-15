Rishabh Pant will learn with time since he's a young captain: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Following his side's 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said skipper Rishabh Pant will learn with time since he's a young captain.

While batting in the first inning of the match, Pant scored 33 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 143.48. He slammed 5 fours while batting for the Delhi-based franchise.

While speaking to JioCinema, Ganguly praised Pant for the way he returned from injury to play in the 17th season of the IPL.

"Pant is a young captain, he'll learn with time. The way he returned from injury to play a full season; we had our doubts during the off-season. Indian players are crucial, especially since the TATA IPL shifted to 10 teams. I am very happy for him that he returned to play so well over a full season. He has all my well-wishes for whatever is next," Ganguly said.

The former India skipper added the 26-year-old will become a better captain with time.

"With time, he'll become a better captain. Nobody is a great captain from day one, but he is an instinctual captain, he makes decisions on the ground. With more time, he'll get better," he added.

Recapping the match, put to bat first by LSG, Delhi Capitals reached a total of 208/4 in their 20 overs, with fine fifties coming from Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Abhishek Porel (58* in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes).

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) led the LSG bowling after he picked up two wickets in his four-over spell.

During the run-chase, LSG was reduced to 44/4. However, half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (61 in 27 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Arshad Khan (58* in 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes) kept LSG alive till the end. However, the fine death overs display from DC reduced LSG to 189/9 in their 20 overs.

Ishant Sharma (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

DC has jumped to the fifth spot, ending the season with seven wins, seven losses and 14 points. LSG is at seventh with six wins, seven losses and 12 points. The playoff chances of these teams are dependent on other remaining fixtures.

