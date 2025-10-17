Ro-Ko reunite in nets as India gear up for Australia ODI series

Perth [Australia], October 17 : Indian batting stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have begun practicing ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which is set to start on Sunday.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, Hitman and Kohli were seen together sweating it out in the nets, where the stalwart batters showcased some of their batting skills as they middled the ball during the practice sessions.

Sharma and Kohli were also seen honing their fielding skills, with Kohli practising short catches and Hitman working on his throwing technique.

The two Indian heavyweights will be seen in action for the first time in the Indian jersey since the ICC Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Since India last played a bilateral series against Australia in their home territory just before the ODI World Cup in 2023, 'Ro-Ko' have been sensational.

Since then, Rohit has featured in 23 ODIs, scoring 1,137 runs at an average of 49.43 and an astonishing strike rate of 123.45, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 131.

His performances also include an incredible 2023 WC campaign at home, ending as the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.27, with a century and three fifties, striking at over 125.

In the unbeaten ICC Champions Trophy campaign for India, he made 180 runs in five innings, including a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Virat, on the other hand, has slammed 1,154 runs in 22 matches since then, averaging 64.11. While his strike rate is 88.56, including four centuries and nine fifties, with a best score of 117.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

