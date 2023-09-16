"Rohit bhai was a dream wicket": Bangladesh debutant Tanzim Hasan

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 16 : Bangladesh ODI debutant Tanzim Hasan, who grabbed the public attention with a scintillating opening spell described Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket as a "dream wicket."

Hasan set the tone of the game quite early in the innings by sending the in-form opening batter Rohit for a two-ball duck.

In his second over of the game, he stole Tilak Varma's chance to shine in his ODI debut by catching the youngster sleeping with an in-swinging ball, sending the bails flying in the air and leaving a puzzled look on Tilak's face. But it wasn't Tilak's wicket that excited him the most

"First wicket of Rohit bhai was a dream wicket. I concentrate on line and length and that is how I get success. When my team needs me to bowl longer spell, I am mentally prepared for that. Two ball eight runs it was so tight so I went for the yorker. We are going with a very good win against India," Tanzim said after the match.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill's thunderous knock of 121 runs and Axar Patel's fighting 42 went in vain as Bangladesh fought back to end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high by beating finalists India in their Asia Cup Super Four 2023 clash here at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy shone brightly, both scoring remarkable half-centuries, while the Bangladesh pacers demonstrated their mettle with great precision in their deliveries to successfully defend the total.

Gill played a thunderous knock of 121 off 133 while Axar scored a vital 42 off 34 deliveries. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman bagged three while Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped 2 wickets.

