Rohit, Gill give upper hand to India over England at Day 2 Lunch

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 : A solid unbeaten partnership of 160 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave an upper hand to India at Lunch on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

At Day 2 Lunch, India are 264/1 with Rohit (102) and Gill (101) unbeaten on the crease. India have scored 129 runs in this session without losing any wicket.

India resumes Day 2 from 135/1 with Rohit (52) and Gill (26) unbeaten on the crease. Both the batters completed the 50-run partnership in the 34th over as Gill slammed a boundary on the bowling of James Anderson.

Gill completed his fifty on the first ball of the 40th over as Gill took a single on the bowling of Mark Wood. He completed his fifty in 64 balls.

Gill and Rohit brought-up their 100-run partnership on the third ball of the 46th over as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of Wood.

In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

On the second ball of the 59th over, Gill also completed his ton as he slammed a boundary oon the bowling youngster Shoaib Bashir with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Brief Score: India 264/1 in 60 overs (Rohit Sharma 102*, Shubman Gill 101*, Shoaib Bashir 1/111) vs England 218 (Zak Crawley 79, Jonny Bairstow 29, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72).

