Rohit, Hardik, Suryakumar attend Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : The family Sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, took a cricketing fervor as T20 World Cup winning heroes - Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, graced the event and were received with rousing applause.

The whole audience, comprising family, friends and guests attending the Sangeet function, stood and applauded the star cricketers. Visibly emotional Nita Ambani, opened up on how the T20 WC win is so personal for her since the three stalwarts are also part of her Mumbai Indians family.

Reliving the excitement of the T20WC final and the thrilling last over, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani mentioned how the nation watched with bated breath and with hearts in their mouths as the Indian team pulled out victory out of a nearly impossible situation.

Lauding Pandya, who bowled the last over, Nita Ambani said, "Tough Times don't last but tough people do."

Mukesh Ambani also echoed similar sentiment as he congratulated the cricketers for making India proud. He mentioned how it took him back to the feeling of the last Indian World Cup win of 2011.

Several Mumbai Indians teammates and other India cricketers; including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul and legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were present in the audience. Jasprit Bumrah, who was travelling, could not attend.

Meanwhile, from pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and several other celebrities marked their presence at the functions of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, they organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

