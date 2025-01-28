Rohit, Jaiswal, Shreyas absent from Mumbai's squad for must-win Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 16-player squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti selected the players to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya. The match will be played from January 30 to February 2 at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai.

The most prominent faces missing from the 16-player include India captain Rohit Sharma, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

The trio flopped in Mumbai's abysmal display against Jammu and Kashmir. The defending champions lost the contest by five wickets, which has put their chances of qualification in jeopardy.

With a 5-wicket defeat, the defending champions' chances of qualification have taken a major hit. J-K now sit at the top of Group A, while Mumbai slipped to the third spot. Even a victory against Meghalaya may not be enough to ensure their qualification if J-K and Baroda stay ahead of them.

During his Ranji outing against J&K, Rohit was dismissed for just three runs in the first innings. In the second innings, the 'Hitman' pulled out a couple of delightful strokes from his arsenal. His innings looked promising but met its better end after being dismissed for just 28 runs in 26 balls, including two fours and three sixes.

Jaiswal opened the innings with Rohit, scoring four and 26 runs in both innings. Shreyas Iyer, who has displayed stupendous form in domestic cricket, had a sub-par outing with scores of 11 and 17.

The famed batting trio will be a part of India's upcoming three-match bilateral ODI series against England, which will serve as the best way for the preparation of next month's Champions Trophy.

The three-match ODI series will begin on February 6 in Nagpur. The second and the third ODI will be played on February 9 and 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar.

