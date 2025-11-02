Rohit Sharma Attends IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai to Cheer for Team India (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Former India captain Rohit Sharma made a special appearance at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to cheer for the Indian women’s team in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. Rohit, dressed in a plain white T-shirt, was seen applauding during key moments of India’s innings. He was accompanied by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

The high-stakes final turned into a star-studded affair as several cricket legends filled the stands. Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman were among the icons who turned up to witness the contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

India entered the final on a high after chasing a record 339 against Australia in the semi-final, where Jemimah struck an unbeaten 127 in partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.