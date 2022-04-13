Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to record 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in the T20 cricket.

India and Mumbai Indians skipper achieved this milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) match of MI against Punjab Kings here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma (10003) became the seventh batter overall to reach the 10,000 runs in T20s. The opener achieved the feat in style as he smashed South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for a six on the third ball of the 4th over to cross the 10000-run mark before getting out on the next ball.

West Indian legend Chris Gayle is leading the list of run-getters with 14562 runs to his name followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (11698), WI's Kieron Pollard (11474), Australia's Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and Australia's David Warner (10373).

( With inputs from ANI )

