Rohit Sharma becomes sixth Indian batter to score 10,000 runs in ODIs

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 12 : India skipper Rohit on Tuesday entered the club of batsmen who have scored over 10,000 runs in the ODI format.

Rohit struck 53 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday, making him the 15th batter to score more than 10,000 runs in the 50-over format.

He became the second-fastest batter to achieve the milestone. It took him 241 innings to reach the feat, behind Virat Kohli's 205 innings.

Rohit became the sixth Indian batter to reach the phenomenal landmark after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.

The veteran Indian batter made his debut in the ODI format in 2007 against Ireland. Since then he has bagged a number of individual accolades. He is the only batter to hit three double tons in the format, the highest individual score (264) in ODI history and the most number of sixes by an India batter in ODIs (285).

Rohit holds the record for the third-highest sixes struck in the ODI, after Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331).

Rohit won the toss and elected to bat in the match against Sri Lanka. India got to a flying start once again with the skipper leading the charge with the bat. His knock came to an end in the 16th over with Dunith Wellalage breaching his defence with a ball that pitched short and stayed low.

