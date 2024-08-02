Rohit Sharma continues powerplay dominance against Sri Lanka, misses out by a run to overtake Dravid

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 2 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday continued his powerplay heroics in the ODI, smashing his third half-century within the first ten overs of an ODI match.

In the match, during a run-chase of 231 runs, Rohit unleashed a fiery assault on Lankan bowlers during the powerplay, scoring 58 in 47 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 123.40.

This was Rohit's third half-century within the first ten overs in an ODI, with legendary opener Virender Sehwag having seven throughout his ODI career.

Sachin Tendulkar, Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir have smashed a half-century each in the first ten overs of an ODI.

Rohit also fell just one run short of overtaking legendary batter Rahul Dravid's run tally (10,768 runs) in the ODIs and becoming the fourth-highest run-getter in the format for the country. Now in 263 matches, Rohit scored 10,767 runs at an average of 49.16, with 31 centuries and 56 half-centuries. His best score is 264.

The skipper also completed 15,000 runs in international cricket as an opener.

In 174 ODIs and innings as an opener, Rohit has scored 8,737 runs at an average of 55.64, with 29 centuries and 43 fifties. His best score is 264.

In 36 Tests and 54 innings as an opener, Rohit scored 2,552 runs at an average of 50.03, with nine centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 212.

In 124 T20Is and innings as an opener, Rohit has made 3,750 runs at an average of 32.60, with five centuries and 27 fifties.

Overall, in 334 matches and 352 matches as an opener, the Hitman has amassed 15,039 runs at an average of 46.56, with 43 centuries and 77 fifties. His best score is 264.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Though they lost wickets at regular intervals, knocks from Dunith Wellalage (67* in 65 balls, with seven fours and two sixes), Pathum Nissanka (56 in 75 balls, with nine fours) and Wanindu Hasaranga (24 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), SL reached a total of 230/8 in 50 overs.

Axar Patel (2/33) and Arshdeep Singh (2/47) were the top bowlers for India.

India needs 231 runs to win the first ODI.

