Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional as India Women’s Cricket Team Wins Their First-Ever ICC Women’s World Cup Title (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Former India captain Rohit Sharma was moved to tears as the Women in Blue lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium. The emotional moment unfolded just before midnight, with Rohit looking up to the sky as history was made in front of a packed home crowd.

Earlier during the match, Rohit spoke to the ICC about the women’s team’s long pursuit of glory. He said he understood their struggle to win the elusive title, recalling how both the men’s and women’s teams had faced heartbreak in the past. “We’ve come very close so many times but couldn’t cross the line. I really hope they cross it this time,” Rohit said.

India’s victory ended decades of waiting as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side scripted history on home soil. Batting first, India posted 298 for 7, led by Shafali Verma’s attacking 87. Deepti Sharma added 58, and Smriti Mandhana contributed 45 to power the hosts to a strong total. For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka took three wickets but could not prevent India’s momentum.

In reply, South Africa were bundled out for 246. Laura Wolvaardt scored a fighting century, yet Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul turned the game firmly in India’s favour. Shafali Verma also took two wickets to complete a dream all-round performance.

The win sparked emotional scenes at DY Patil Stadium as fans, players, and former cricketers celebrated India’s maiden Women’s World Cup crown — a defining moment in the country’s cricketing history.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39).