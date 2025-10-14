Rohit Sharma Lands in Delhi Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Star India batter Rohit Sharma has arrived in Delhi ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19. He will join teammates who were already in the city for the second Test against the West Indies. Team India is scheduled to leave for Australia in the early hours of October 15.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Virat Kohli arrived in New Delhi. He was spotted leaving the airport and entering a car, dressed in a black shirt and white trousers.

The series will mark the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli to international cricket after both announced their Test retirements in May. It will also be Rohit’s first series after stepping down as captain, with Shubman Gill taking over the role. He last played an ODI for India in March and will return for a three-match 50-over series against Australia. Rohit has a strong record in ODIs in Australia, scoring 1,328 runs in 30 matches at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of 90.59. However, his last innings Down Under came in January 2019.

Rohit and Kohli were the top two run-scorers in the 2023 World Cup hosted by India, where the team lost narrowly to Australia in the final. Both players are expected to continue in international cricket with an eye on lifting the 2027 World Cup.