Rohit Sharma Makes Wish After Rishabh Pant Spots a Fallen Eyelash During IND vs SA 2nd ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: A brief lighthearted moment between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant caught attention just before South Africa began their chase in the second ODI. Pant noticed an eyelash on Rohit’s face while the two were chatting near the boundary. He picked it off and placed it on the back of Rohit’s hand, asking him to make a wish. Rohit smiled, closed his eyes for a moment and played along. The brief exchange was captured on camera and quickly went viral.

The playful exchange came after India put up a strong batting display. Rohit scored 14 off eight balls with three boundaries before getting dismissed. The rest of the lineup carried the innings forward and helped India post 358 for five in 50 overs.

Virat Kohli led the effort with a brilliant 102 off 93 balls. It was his 53rd ODI century and his second straight hundred in the series. The knock also helped him pass Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI hundreds scored at a single batting position.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden ODI century with 105 off 83 balls. The partnership between Kohli and Gaikwad pushed India past the 250 mark in the middle overs. Stand in captain KL Rahul added an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls to guide the total past 350.

During the mid innings break, Rohit unveiled India’s new T20I jersey as part of his role as the ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup. He appeared on stage with BCCI officials and Tilak Varma. The kit features a deep blue base, bright orange panels and a collar inspired by the tricolour.

Rohit spoke about India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win and expressed confidence in the squad for the 2026 edition, which will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

South Africa won the match by four wickets to level the series 1-1. Chasing 359, the visitors reached 362 for six in 49.2 overs. Aiden Markram led the reply with 110. Matthew Breetzke added 68. Dewald Brevis scored 54. Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets each for India.

The series decider will be played on Saturday.

