New Delhi [India], December 23 : India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a nostalgic moment recalling being part of the team during the 2007 T20 World Cup victory at just 20 years old. Rohit noted that winning the trophy gave them the confidence to extend their winning streak.

Rohit's contributions to India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory were significant. He scored 88 runs in three matches, including a crucial 50* against South Africa and a late flourish of 30 off 16 balls in the final against Pakistan.

"I was in my first year with the team during the 2007 T20 World Cup, and I was just 20. After winning that trophy, we felt we would continue our winning ways," Rohit Sharma said on JioHotstar.

India captured the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at Johannesburg.

Both teams had a great run in the tournament heading into the final and topped their respective groups. India was coming into the summit clash after downing the mighty Australians in the semi-final by 15 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand in the semis by six wickets.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar praised and explained MS Dhoni's impact on India's golden era, saying Dhoni held his nerve better than the opposing captain.

Dhoni's captaincy is legendary, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, achieving this with calm leadership and game-changing decisions, earning him titles like 'Captain Cool' and induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Dhoni was also India's second-highest run scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup and Player of the match in the 2011 ODI CWC final.

"Dhoni's greatness was that on the big stage, he just held his nerve better than the opposing captain," Manjrekar said.

