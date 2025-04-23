Rohit Sharma second Indian to complete 12,000 T20 runs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 : Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the second Indian player and overall eighth player to achieve the milestone.

Rohit reached this feat during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Wednesday. During his match, Rohit continued his upward trajectory form-wise, posting his second successive fifty in the competition, making 70 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 152.17.

In 456 matches and 443 innings, Rohit has made 12,058 runs at an average of 30.91, with eight centuries and 80 fifties. His best score is 121*. He is the eighth-highest run-getter in T20s.

The highest run-getter among Indians in T20s is Virat Kohli, who has made 13,208 runs in 407 matches and 390 innings at an average of 41.79 and a strike rate of 134.33, with nine centuries and 101 fifties and the best score of 122*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the format.

The top run-getter in T20s in the all-time list is West Indies icon Chris Gayle, who has made 14,562 runs in 463 matches and 455 innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

Rohit is slowly finding his groove in this season, having made 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05, with two fifties and the best score of 76*.

The last instance of Rohit Sharma getting back-to-back 50-plus scores in the IPL was in 2016. He had done that twice that year, getting four 50-plus scores in a span of five innings, finishing the season with 489 runs in 14 innings with five fifties as the sixth-highest run-getter and his side's top scorer.

Since IPL 2024, Rohit has been more prolific in run-chases, scoring 532 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.92 and a strike rate of over 153, with a century and three fifties to his name. However, while batting first, he has managed just 113 runs in seven innings at an average of 16.14 and a strike rate of 143.03.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, a 64-run stand between Will Jacks (22 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Rohit Sharma and a 53-run stand between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, propelled MI to an easy win by seven wickets in 15.4 overs. Rohit made his second successive fifty, scoring 70 in 46 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. Suryakumar finished unbeaten at 40* in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes with Tilak Varma (2*) unbeaten.

Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari and Jaydev Unadkat got a wicket each.

MI have climbed up to third spot in the points table, with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points and their fourth successive win. SRH is at ninth spot with two wins and six losses, giving them just four points.

